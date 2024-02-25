Previous
Orange Violets by k9photo
Photo 1385

Orange Violets

"The splendor of the rose and the whiteness of the lily do not rob the little violet of its scent nor the daisy of its simple charm. If every tiny flower wanted to be a rose, spring would lose its loveliness." (Therese of Lisieux)
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise