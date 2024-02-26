Previous
Dormant Hydrangea by k9photo
Dormant Hydrangea

"And don't think the garden loses its ecstasy in winter. It's quiet down there. But the roots are riotous." (Rumi)
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Diana ace
Fabulous example of wabi sabie with such lovely textures and tones, the light is wonderful too.
February 27th, 2024  
