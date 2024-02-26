Sign up
Previous
Photo 1386
Dormant Hydrangea
"And don't think the garden loses its ecstasy in winter. It's quiet down there. But the roots are riotous." (Rumi)
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Tags
hydrangea
,
dormant
,
smith gilbert gardens
Diana
ace
Fabulous example of wabi sabie with such lovely textures and tones, the light is wonderful too.
February 27th, 2024
