Photo 1504
Going for the Gold
"Look past your thoughts, so you may drink the pure nectar of This Moment." (Rumi) I think this is a spicebush swallowtail butterfly that went all in for the nectar.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
butterfly
swallowtail
smith-filbert-gardens
Rob Z
ace
Lol - that's awesome!
June 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Superb capture
June 30th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Fave!
June 30th, 2024
Karen
ace
An incredible capture - just amazing.
June 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Going deep!
June 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
June 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb capture!
June 30th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
June 30th, 2024
