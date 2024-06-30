Previous
Going for the Gold by k9photo
Going for the Gold

"Look past your thoughts, so you may drink the pure nectar of This Moment." (Rumi) I think this is a spicebush swallowtail butterfly that went all in for the nectar.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Rob Z ace
Lol - that's awesome!
June 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Superb capture
June 30th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Fave!
June 30th, 2024  
Karen ace
An incredible capture - just amazing.
June 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Going deep!
June 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
June 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Superb capture!
June 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 30th, 2024  
