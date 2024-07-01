Previous
Caterpillar on Seed Pod inverted by k9photo
Photo 1505

Caterpillar on Seed Pod inverted

"Change the way you look at things and the things you look at change." (Wayne W. Dyer) After seeing @robz inversion photos I thought I would try inverting some images.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Mags ace
Very cool! I love the inverted colors.
July 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very interesting!
July 1st, 2024  
