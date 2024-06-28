Previous
Double Exposure by k9photo
Double Exposure

I was trying out an APP for slow shutter speed on my iPhone when I discovered it could create double exposures. For the New Artist Challenge - Thomas Vanoost
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful result
June 28th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a super setting to find - i can image it will open up all sorts of possibilities for interesting shots like this.
June 28th, 2024  
