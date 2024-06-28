Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
187 / 365
Double Exposure
I was trying out an APP for slow shutter speed on my iPhone when I discovered it could create double exposures. For the New Artist Challenge - Thomas Vanoost
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1689
photos
92
followers
89
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Latest from all albums
186
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
187
1502
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th May 2024 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
waterfall
,
double exposure
,
ac-vanoost
Beverley
ace
Beautiful result
June 28th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a super setting to find - i can image it will open up all sorts of possibilities for interesting shots like this.
June 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close