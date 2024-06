Zebra Swallowtail

"Probably the most spectacular of the swallowtail butterflies, the zebra swallowtail flies in the eastern half of the country. However, it is one of the rarest swallowtail butterflies. It’s usually only found in great numbers where its host plant, pawpaw (Asimina sp.) also thrives. The long tails and distinctive zebra striping make this butterfly a stunning sight." ( birdsandblooms.com ) I was fortunate to spot this zebra swallowtail at the Smith Gilbert Gardens butterfly gardens.