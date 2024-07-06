Sign up
Photo 1510
Trio Of Common Buckeyes inverted
"I was in darkness, but I took three steps and found myself in paradise. The first step was a good thought, the second, a good word; and the third, a good deed." (Friedrich Nietzsche)
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
butterfly
,
inversion
,
common-buckeyes
KV
ace
Love the blue tones on the buckeyes and looks nice against the negative, monochromic look of the background.
July 6th, 2024
Linda Godwin
A magical world!
July 6th, 2024
