Previous
Photo 1511
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail inverted
“Color helps to express light, not the physical phenomenon, but the only light that really exists, that in the artist's brain.” (Henri Matisse) One last play with color using inversion. This Eastern Tiger Swallowtail visited our Carolina Phlox.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
5
4
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1698
photos
93
followers
89
following
413% complete
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
3rd July 2024 11:23am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
inverted
,
eastern-tiger-swallowtail
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
July 7th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Love this inverted series fv!
July 7th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
such a unique color
July 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
My favourite so far Kate!
July 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, this is superb
July 7th, 2024
