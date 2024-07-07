Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail inverted by k9photo
Photo 1511

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail inverted

“Color helps to express light, not the physical phenomenon, but the only light that really exists, that in the artist's brain.” (Henri Matisse) One last play with color using inversion. This Eastern Tiger Swallowtail visited our Carolina Phlox.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
July 7th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Love this inverted series fv!
July 7th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
such a unique color
July 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
My favourite so far Kate!
July 7th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, this is superb
July 7th, 2024  
