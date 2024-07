Double Exposure 1

"Step overs ants, put worms back in the grass, rescue baby caterpillars, release spiders back into the garden, open windows for bees to fly home, they are all little souls that deserve a life too." (Marcia Brake) Since my camera does not allow for in-camera double exposure I had to take the two photos and put them together in Photoshop. The one photo is a bee on a gayfeather bloom and the other photo is of a garden orb weaver spider. The zig-zag white line is part of the spider's web.