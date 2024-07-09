Previous
Double Exposure 2 by k9photo
Double Exposure 2

"The lovely flowers embarrass me,
They make me regret I am not a bee."
(Emily Dickinson)
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Michelle
An beautiful delicate picture
July 9th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Nice
July 9th, 2024  
