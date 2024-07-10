Sign up
Photo 1514
Double Exposure 3
“Outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty captivates.” (Kate Angell) Roses and black-eyed suzies from our garden.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Tags
flowers
roses
double-exposure
black-eyed-suzies
Diana
ace
A lovely colour combination.
July 10th, 2024
