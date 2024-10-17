Previous
The Underside by k9photo
Photo 1546

The Underside

Looking up at the sky through a cosmos flower
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KV ace
Awesome POV and the colors pop.
October 18th, 2024  
Corinne ace
Wonderful
October 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Really lovely!
October 18th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely translucent petals and light! Nice to see one of your images, Kate. We've missed you. =)
October 18th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Gorgeous. Love the POV.
October 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2024  
GaryW
Love this!
October 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So beautiful! I did something similar a few days ago. They are irresistible, aren’t they?
October 18th, 2024  
