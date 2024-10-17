Sign up
Previous
Photo 1546
The Underside
Looking up at the sky through a cosmos flower
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
8
8
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1735
photos
86
followers
84
following
423% complete
View this month »
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th October 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
cosmos
,
gibbs-gardens
KV
ace
Awesome POV and the colors pop.
October 18th, 2024
Corinne
ace
Wonderful
October 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Really lovely!
October 18th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely translucent petals and light! Nice to see one of your images, Kate. We've missed you. =)
October 18th, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
Gorgeous. Love the POV.
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 18th, 2024
GaryW
Love this!
October 18th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So beautiful! I did something similar a few days ago. They are irresistible, aren’t they?
October 18th, 2024
