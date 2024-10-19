Previous
Cypress Knees by k9photo
Photo 1547

Cypress Knees

"When the world pushes you to your knees, you're in the perfect position to pray." (Rumi) I liked how the soft reflections in the pond water framed the upper portion of the larger cypress knee.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So interesting to see the knees.
October 19th, 2024  
KV ace
I like the baby knee in the foreground... looks like it is rocking back... and then there is the cool looking pond... nice!
October 19th, 2024  
