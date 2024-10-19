Sign up
Previous
Photo 1547
Cypress Knees
"When the world pushes you to your knees, you're in the perfect position to pray." (Rumi) I liked how the soft reflections in the pond water framed the upper portion of the larger cypress knee.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th October 2024 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gibbs-gardens
,
cypress-knees
Susan Wakely
ace
So interesting to see the knees.
October 19th, 2024
KV
ace
I like the baby knee in the foreground... looks like it is rocking back... and then there is the cool looking pond... nice!
October 19th, 2024
