Photo 1548
Garden Cosmos with Eupithecia Moth Caterpillar
"Always be on the lookout for the presence of wonder." (E.B.White) I felt lucky to spot this caterpillar on a cosmos at Gibbs Gardens.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
5
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
17th October 2024 2:14pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cosmos
,
gibbs-gardens
,
eupithecia-moth-caterpillar
Linda Godwin
Beautiful tiny little creature showing up so well on the vibrant cosmos
October 20th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
October 20th, 2024
KV
ace
Brilliant color.
October 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely colour.
October 20th, 2024
