Previous
Next
Lake Driftwood by k9photo
21 / 365

Lake Driftwood

"We sail within a vast sphere, ever drifting in uncertainty, driven from end to end." (Blaise Pascal)
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise