Previous
189 / 365
Butterfly Joy
For
@kvphoto
... enjoying the intimate interaction in the butterfly garden
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1714
photos
92
followers
88
following
51% complete
View this month »
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Latest from all albums
1520
1521
1522
1523
188
1524
189
1525
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th July 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
smith-gilbert-gardens
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely capture!
July 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
A happy gal and a very nice capture of KV!
July 27th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
What a special capture, to be graced by a flutterby.
July 27th, 2024
