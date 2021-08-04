Previous
Pipevine Swallowtail by k9photo
Pipevine Swallowtail

The pipevine swallowtail butterfly is similar to the spicebush swallowtail butterfly but has only one row of orange dots and a splash of blue on the body as well as the wings. (for more info: https://entnemdept.ufl.edu/creatures/bfly/pipevine_swallowtail.htm)
4th August 2021

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
LManning (Laura) ace
So elegant. Lovely capture.
August 4th, 2021  
