123 / 365
Big Blue Liriope
Our liriope have propagated so we transplanted some from our front yard to our backyard.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
713
photos
99
followers
84
following
33% complete
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
587
120
121
588
589
122
590
123
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
9th August 2021 1:09pm
blue
,
liriope
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful!
August 12th, 2021
