Planet lineup by kali66
Planet lineup

Moon, Venus and Jupiter visible at dawn , got a bit too light by the time i got up to see mars and Saturn above them.
29th April 2022 29th Apr 22

kali

Corinne C ace
Love the sky pic!
April 28th, 2022  
