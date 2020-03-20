Sign up
297 / 365
kingfisher blue
found a dead kingfisher on my path :(
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
kali
ace
@kali66
7
4
1
...and
Canon EOS 60D
16th March 2020 5:21pm
rainbow2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Sadness.
But fab colours and detail
March 23rd, 2020
kali
ace
@graemestevens
i thought to mark the grave and see if the skull is salvageable... but maybe not
March 23rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Maybe not -but you have got something special here!
March 23rd, 2020
Dianne
A shame, but a lovely image.
March 23rd, 2020
