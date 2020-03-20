Previous
kingfisher blue by kali66
297 / 365

kingfisher blue

found a dead kingfisher on my path :(
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

kali

ace
@kali66
Graeme Stevens ace
Sadness.
But fab colours and detail
March 23rd, 2020  
kali ace
@graemestevens i thought to mark the grave and see if the skull is salvageable... but maybe not
March 23rd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Maybe not -but you have got something special here!
March 23rd, 2020  
Dianne
A shame, but a lovely image.
March 23rd, 2020  
