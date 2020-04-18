Sign up
323 / 365
dishes15
Ooops forgot to take a dishes photo yesterday!
Kathy suggested i do some frozen flower photography for get-pushed .
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
2816
photos
357
followers
430
following
88% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
...and
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
18th April 2020 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30shots-2020
,
get-pushed-403
kali
ace
@randystreat
i quite liked the way the light swooshed about on the ice and it happened to fit this mug, so i combined it with my dishes theme.
April 18th, 2020
Dianne
That looks really great. I love the trapped bubbles of air too.
April 18th, 2020
