Previous
Next
dishes 17 by kali66
325 / 365

dishes 17

20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

kali

ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

summerfield ace
you forgot to wipe the counter, missy. 😜although i like the reflections. aces!
April 20th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
dido
April 20th, 2020  
K1W1 ace
You really are making me feel so much better about the number of dishes I have every day. Thank you :) Love the reflection!!
April 20th, 2020  
☠northy ace
I like those reflections!
April 20th, 2020  
Sheila Guevin ace
Feels homey,
April 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise