Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Photo 383
365 meetup!
Here i am with Dianne
@dide
!
(ably photographed by her hubby, Chook)
We had a lovely time watching the sunset with a view of Big Rock. So nice to meet you Dianne :)
6th February 2021
6th Feb 21
10
2
kali
ace
@kali66
thanks for looking :) flickr instagram for an overview of my 365 project, here are my most popular images ...
3137
photos
353
followers
426
following
104% complete
View this month »
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
Latest from all albums
380
983
381
984
382
985
383
986
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
2
Album
...and
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
6th February 2021 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
It was a lovely afternoon and great to spend time with you.
February 6th, 2021
Liana Bull
ace
How cool to watch a West Coast sunset together.
February 6th, 2021
Brigette
ace
How jolly lovely!!! and loving the photo!
February 6th, 2021
julia
ace
Its great fun meeting up with other 365ers.. pleased you met my regular camera buddy..
February 6th, 2021
kali
ace
@julzmaioro
you were definitely in our thoughts Julia!
February 6th, 2021
kali
ace
@brigette
glass of wine and some lovely chatter, when are you coming ?!
February 6th, 2021
Brigette
ace
@kali66
totally!! well you know I've never been to the West Coast.. that's where you live eh!
February 6th, 2021
kali
ace
@brigette
yes, right in the middle
February 6th, 2021
kali
ace
@kiwinanna
you almost made it down this far one time i remember
February 6th, 2021
Liana Bull
ace
@kali66
Yes - and I plan to again maybe April or May this year.
February 6th, 2021
