365 meetup! by kali66
Photo 383

365 meetup!

Here i am with Dianne @dide !
(ably photographed by her hubby, Chook)
We had a lovely time watching the sunset with a view of Big Rock. So nice to meet you Dianne :)
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

kali

ace
@kali66
Dianne
It was a lovely afternoon and great to spend time with you.
February 6th, 2021  
Liana Bull ace
How cool to watch a West Coast sunset together.
February 6th, 2021  
Brigette ace
How jolly lovely!!! and loving the photo!
February 6th, 2021  
julia ace
Its great fun meeting up with other 365ers.. pleased you met my regular camera buddy..
February 6th, 2021  
kali ace
@julzmaioro you were definitely in our thoughts Julia!
February 6th, 2021  
kali ace
@brigette glass of wine and some lovely chatter, when are you coming ?!
February 6th, 2021  
Brigette ace
@kali66 totally!! well you know I've never been to the West Coast.. that's where you live eh!
February 6th, 2021  
kali ace
@brigette yes, right in the middle
February 6th, 2021  
kali ace
@kiwinanna you almost made it down this far one time i remember
February 6th, 2021  
Liana Bull ace
@kali66 Yes - and I plan to again maybe April or May this year.
February 6th, 2021  
