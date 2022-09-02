Previous
Sept 2 by kametty
Sept 2

Using only one lens, (for me 35mm) no post processing and trying to get my camera off auto is certainly causing me a headache and some frustration for the September Nifty 50 challenge.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
