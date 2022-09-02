Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 454
Sept 2
Using only one lens, (for me 35mm) no post processing and trying to get my camera off auto is certainly causing me a headache and some frustration for the September Nifty 50 challenge.
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
456
photos
21
followers
10
following
124% complete
View this month »
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close