Sept 6 by kametty
Photo 458

Sept 6

Nifty 50 challenge No.6. I am finding this challenge so hard. I will have to force myself to go further afield and find some more interesting things to photograph.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
125% complete

