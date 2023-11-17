Previous
Our little friend by kametty
Photo 895

Our little friend

Always around, and comes very close when we are working in the garden but this is the first time I have tried to get a shot.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely clear shot.
November 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise