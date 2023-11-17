Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 895
Our little friend
Always around, and comes very close when we are working in the garden but this is the first time I have tried to get a shot.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
895
photos
34
followers
18
following
245% complete
View this month »
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
17th November 2023 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ndao20
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely clear shot.
November 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close