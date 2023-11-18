Sign up
Photo 896
female blackbird
Had to rely on what I could see from my kitchen window today as feeling a bit under the weather.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely
ace
Ou have captured her beautifully.
November 18th, 2023
