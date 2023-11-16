Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
hanging on
We have had so much rain, and some strong winds, but the leaves on my favourite acer are still showing their colour and hanging on.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
894
photos
34
followers
18
following
244% complete
View this month »
887
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
16th November 2023 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
