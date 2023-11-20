Previous
holly berries by kametty
Photo 898

holly berries

In past years my variegated holly has only had a few berries but this year it has loads. However, the blackbirds are feasting on them, so I expect there will be non left for me to take a few cuttings for decoration indoors next month.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise