FOR2024-26 by kametty
Photo 996

FOR2024-26

Well I am having a go with the contrast theme for this week and the challenge of portraits. Finding sitters might be the biggest challenge so having to start with me!
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
272% complete

JackieR ace
At least you're cooperative!!
February 26th, 2024  
