Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 996
FOR2024-26
Well I am having a go with the contrast theme for this week and the challenge of portraits. Finding sitters might be the biggest challenge so having to start with me!
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
996
photos
36
followers
19
following
272% complete
View this month »
989
990
991
992
993
994
995
996
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
26th February 2024 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
JackieR
ace
At least you're cooperative!!
February 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close