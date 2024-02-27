Previous
FOR2024-27 by kametty
Photo 997

FOR2024-27

Well I found a more willing subject for today.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Beautiful subject
February 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh my goodness. What a lovely pose.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise