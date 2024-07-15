Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1131
Freshly dug
Returning from holiday and with no fresh veg in the fridge, hubby decided it was time to harvest the 2nd early potatoes....oh and the broad beans too. Fortunately I found some fish in the freezer....
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1143
photos
37
followers
19
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Latest from all albums
10
1127
1128
11
1129
1130
1131
12
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
15th July 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
potatoes
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh they look good.
July 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close