birthday card by kametty
birthday card

I have finally finished the 'origami' birthday card for my granddaughter. One square of left over wrapping paper for the outside and a corresponding square of watercolour paper with fine liner pens and watercolour pencils to complete the art work on the inside. I drew the design myself but got some of the ideas for the cute animals from some rubber stamps I have but made it so that each animal was holding 5 balloons. I didn't want to use the actual rubber stamps as I did not want to 'spoil' the cards with ink smudges or mistakes that often happens when I try to do larger projects combining different elements.
1st September 2024

Kathryn M

Dave ace
What a cool card.
September 1st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous card made with love.
September 1st, 2024  
