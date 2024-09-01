birthday card

I have finally finished the 'origami' birthday card for my granddaughter. One square of left over wrapping paper for the outside and a corresponding square of watercolour paper with fine liner pens and watercolour pencils to complete the art work on the inside. I drew the design myself but got some of the ideas for the cute animals from some rubber stamps I have but made it so that each animal was holding 5 balloons. I didn't want to use the actual rubber stamps as I did not want to 'spoil' the cards with ink smudges or mistakes that often happens when I try to do larger projects combining different elements.