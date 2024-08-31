Sign up
Photo 1183
new project continues
So now I am working on the inside of the special birthday card for our granddaughter. I made a special one for her first birthday, but missed making the last 3 so thought it was time I made the effort again!
31st August 2024
31st Aug 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
