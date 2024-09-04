Sign up
Photo 1187
SOOC-4
I am still experimenting with camera film recipes and I think this is too dark - but in the spirit of 'straight out of camera ' I will have to leave it as it is.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
nf-sooc-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
If you look at it on a black background I feel that you can really see the detail of the hands so another great result.
September 4th, 2024
