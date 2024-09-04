Previous
SOOC-4 by kametty
SOOC-4

I am still experimenting with camera film recipes and I think this is too dark - but in the spirit of 'straight out of camera ' I will have to leave it as it is.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
If you look at it on a black background I feel that you can really see the detail of the hands so another great result.
September 4th, 2024  
