camera recipies for SOOC

I have risen to the challenge set by Chris Cook to try taking photo's without resorting to post messing about! I am still trying to learn all the features of my fujifilm XT30 camera and today began looking at how to save custom settings for film simulation recipes. This is not an inspiring shot by any means, just a quick experiment. This is definitely straight out of camera but I like the contrasts of the black and white image.