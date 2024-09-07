Sign up
Photo 1190
chicken joints
Another for the SOOC challenge. Hubby was in a hurry and didn't want to pose while I checked camera settings, so perhaps not as sharply in focus as I would have liked.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1217
photos
36
followers
18
following
326% complete
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
7th September 2024 4:05pm
Tags
nf-sooc-2024
