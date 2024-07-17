Previous
Not a caterpillar by kametty
Photo 1137

Not a caterpillar

Had to laugh when I saw this.....hubby had sent me into the garden as he said I might like to take a photo of the big caterpillar near the pond...
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Kathryn M

