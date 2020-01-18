Sign up
Photo 2544
A Splash of Color in Winter
On a short getaway to Arizona - beautiful flowers and warm temperatures - a nice chance from the cold, snow, and ice in Kansas.
18th January 2020
18th Jan 20
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th January 2020 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
arizona
,
kareenking
KWind
ace
Gorgeous colours! Great focus too.
January 24th, 2020
