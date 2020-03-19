Previous
Next
Blue jay Perched by My Window by kareenking
Photo 2602

Blue jay Perched by My Window

19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
712% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Great capture. Fav!! 😀
March 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise