Photo 2629
Rub-a-Dub-Grub
This robin found lots of grub in my front yard. It's amazing how quickly he pulls one out of the ground, tosses it in the air like a pizza, and then swallows it - all in a millisecond!
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
2622
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
3
365
NIKON D500
18th April 2020 12:18pm
robin
kansas
kareenking
