Kansas Sunset 8-6-20 by kareenking
Photo 2722

Kansas Sunset 8-6-20

7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous. I love this.
September 15th, 2020  
