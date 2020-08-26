Sign up
Photo 2730
When One Side Shows Up
Been listening to the speeches in both the Democratic and Republican conventions. Trying to be a responsible American. How I hate that word, "side."
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Lisa Poland
ace
Great shot of the moon. And good for you for watching both conventions. I can't bring myself to watch either.
August 27th, 2020
