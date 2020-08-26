Previous
Next
When One Side Shows Up by kareenking
Photo 2730

When One Side Shows Up

Been listening to the speeches in both the Democratic and Republican conventions. Trying to be a responsible American. How I hate that word, "side."
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Great shot of the moon. And good for you for watching both conventions. I can't bring myself to watch either.
August 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise