Photo 2914
Kansas State Capital at Dawn
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st January 2021 9:04am
Tags
kansas
,
kareenking
,
kansasstatecapital
