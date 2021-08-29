Previous
Running out of Time by kareenking
Photo 3102

Running out of Time

This is the historic Menninger Clock Tower in Topeka, KS. It's such a beautiful structure, but it may one day be torn down if there isn't enough interest and money to restore it (see https://www.kmuw.org/history/2021-02-02/time-running-out-for-iconic-menninger-clock-tower-in-topeka-demolition-permit-under-review).
Kareen King

