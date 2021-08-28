Sign up
Photo 3102
A Hint of Autumn
28th August 2021
28th Aug 21
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3107
photos
152
followers
130
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th August 2021 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kansas
,
sumac
,
kareenking
Taffy
ace
Beautiful!
September 3rd, 2021
