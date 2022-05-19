Sign up
Photo 3314
Showing My Good Side
19th May 2022
19th May 22
2
0
Kareen King
@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
3314
photos
135
followers
122
following
Tags
kansas
,
turkeyvulture
,
kareenking
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022
Tunia McClure
ace
He looks like a grumpy old man.
May 24th, 2022
