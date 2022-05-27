My Guy

This is my guy, captured in a moment that best depicts how I experience him. In this moment, he happens to be admiring our daughter Kat as she performs her HB (hauntingly beautiful) music with her band. But, if each of our kids or grandkids or kids-in-law were selling t-shirts with their names on them, he’d be wearing them too. Because he loves and admires each one so very much. And it goes without saying that he loves me too. I am so lucky to be married to a man who has the capacity to make me feel completely safe to be who I am. He has demonstrated enormous patience to allow me to verbally process almost everything every day for over 45 years (42 married, three dating)! That might drive a lot of other guys insane. But, this guy can handle it. He is my “nine” – a peacemaker, a man who can truly empathize with and appreciate every type of personality; a guy who can enter the painful stories of each person who processes with him, including mine. I know this is a unique gift to embrace. I am very blessed. Thanks for letting me honor him publicly.