The Hands of My Genius Brother by kareenking
Photo 3353

The Hands of My Genius Brother

I captured this moment when my brother was rehearsing some Chopin for my daughter's long awaited wedding in Germany. My brother, Eric Brende, is the author of "Better Off: Flipping the Switch on Technology" (Harper Collins, pub.).
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Kareen King

