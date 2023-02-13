Previous
Johnny Boy by kareenking
Photo 3524

Johnny Boy

This is my son, Jonathan. He is also a nature photographer. I encourage you to check out his spectacular photography blog at www.joneking.com
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

Kareen King

@kareenking
I'm from Kansas where the beauty, aside from its glorious sunrises and sunsets, is "subtle." I find that beauty is one of the few things...
